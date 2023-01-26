Quincy Art Center hosts 49th annual high school art competition

By Mattison Norris
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Art Center will host the 49th annual art competition, Teen Takeover, this Saturday.

The contest is designed to show high school students what it’s like to be in a juried competition. A record-breaking 379 entrees were submitted this year, but only 100 could be selected for the gallery.

There will be universities in attendance to speak with students about scholarship opportunities and the art programs available. Those include:

  • Truman State University
  • University of Illinois
  • Hannibal-LaGrange University
  • Quincy University
  • University of Missouri
  • Culver–Stockton College

Quincy Art Center Director of Development Alta King said that its truly a special event.

“They have so much pride on their faces. Even just being in the show is an honor because it’s a juried show and that means the juror picked this one and that’s an incredible honor and it’ll prepare them for the future and for future shows,” King said. ”Even if you have a teen who doesn’t have something in the show, you’re welcome to bring them or they can come and talk to the colleges. This is a great opportunity for the public to see the talent here. Eighteen high schools are being represented in this shows, so its just a wonderful show.”

Doors for the gallery are open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The award ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Man dies after being struck by semi in Hannibal
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A train and a semi collided Wednesday morning in Gorin, Missouri.
Train and semi collide in Scotland County
Man accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl for refusing sex

Latest News

Macomb $4 million road project to begin in the spring
Macomb $4 million road project to begin in the spring
New solar panels instillations begin design stage
New solar panels instillations begin design stage
The city of Quincy is planning to add two new solar installations.
New solar panels instillations begin design stage
MCPT receives $3 million from in-state funding for new buses, software upgrades
MCPT receives $3 million from in-state funding for new buses, software upgrades
Griggsville-Perry School District partakes in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Griggsville-Perry School District partakes in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library