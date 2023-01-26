Quincy Art Center hosts 49th annual high school art competition

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Art Center will host the 49th annual art competition, Teen Takeover, this Saturday.

The contest is designed to show high school students what it’s like to be in a juried competition. A record-breaking 379 entrees were submitted this year, but only 100 could be selected for the gallery.

There will be universities in attendance to speak with students about scholarship opportunities and the art programs available. Those include:

Truman State University

University of Illinois

Hannibal-LaGrange University

Quincy University

University of Missouri

Culver–Stockton College

Quincy Art Center Director of Development Alta King said that its truly a special event.

“They have so much pride on their faces. Even just being in the show is an honor because it’s a juried show and that means the juror picked this one and that’s an incredible honor and it’ll prepare them for the future and for future shows,” King said. ”Even if you have a teen who doesn’t have something in the show, you’re welcome to bring them or they can come and talk to the colleges. This is a great opportunity for the public to see the talent here. Eighteen high schools are being represented in this shows, so its just a wonderful show.”

Doors for the gallery are open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The award ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m.

