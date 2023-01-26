Quincy residents’ concerns addressed in Automatic License Plate proposal meeting

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department held another presentation Wednesday night, to answer questions about proposed automatic license readers.

About 40 people attended the nearly three-hour meeting. While some residents expressed their support, others said they don’t want the program to get approved and some people said they changed their minds altogether.

But the general consensus is residents are concerned with the possible program.

The audience asked questions like what kind of private information will be gathered, who will have access to the data, for how long and what can they do with that information.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said the cameras are designed to take pictures of the back license plate and can be used in a number of situations. The photos are then automatically entered into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and is stored in the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Government Cloud with Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) with 256-bit keys encryption.

Yates said the system will alert police in a number of situations. Like if a license plate enters the system and is connected to a stolen vehicle, other crimes or alerts.

“So whether stolen cars, or if a car is wanted for a particular crime, so its wanted for a particular crime and it was entered into NCIC, we would get that information,” Yates said. “If it’s a part of an amber alert, that would go we would go in the NCIC computer and we would know if it came to Quincy. If there was someone that was elderly that went missing, or someone that was suicidal and we had enough information to have that plate in the computer, we would get a hit on that plate and know that car was in Quincy and begin searching for it.”

Yates said the license plate readers will not have access to driver’s license information, vehicle registration, conceal carry status or Illinois-specific warrants.

He said Quincy owns the photos and has the discretion to share them with other jurisdictions to help in their investigations, but no other entity has direct access to the photos.

2nd Ward Aldermen Jeff Bergman said he wants to help the police department get the tools it needs to solve and prevent crime, while at the same time protecting the rights of Quincy residents.

“At any time going forward if this program does pass and there are problems or concerns about privacy or constitutional rights being violated, the city council has the right and the ability to stop this program. We have the funding mechanism to control this and it will be stopped if it becomes an issue,” Bergman said. “Just let the public realize our concern is to protect their constitutional rights and while giving the police department a method to help solve crimes and prevent crimes.”

Yates said police will be trained before they can use the software.

He said if audits show an officer is misusing the technology, they will face disciplinary action and possible termination.

Bergman said neighbors in his ward have expressed support for this proposal.

One Quincy resident who attended the meeting said he changed his mind and now believes this can be an effective tool to cut down on crime in the city.

“Because I believe it will help cut down on the crime in Quincy. I know there’s some trouble spots in Quincy that needs to be addressed. So I think this will be another effective tool, helping the Quincy Department with their work there,” Kirk Duesdieker said.

Another resident said she’s not in favor of the program and questions the accuracy of how the cameras can indicate the actions a person has committed.

”My thoughts are I hope that the city council after tonight and listens to the opinions and the voices of the people and realize that we are opposed to it and just listen to our thoughts and opinions on it. Because tonight from what I heard, most people are,” Kristen Hills said.

Chief Yates said they’re working on writing up a use policy for the program and hope to have it done by Friday. He said Flock provides a portal that residents would be able to access to see how the cameras are being used in Quincy.

The next step is for this proposal to go to city council. Aldermen said it’s not for sure yet when this proposal will go before them. They said more information is being collected.

RELATED

Civil rights experts provide clarity on how automatic license plate readers could affect your privacy rights

Concerns expressed with proposed police license plate reader

QPD to hold public presentation for new license plate readers

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.