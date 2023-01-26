Quincy Transit Lines budget will increase but its services will remain

QUINCY (WGEM) - As Quincy city departments’ budget talks start, you don’t have to worry about any cuts to Quincy Transit Lines Services.

While riders won’t notice, that doesn’t mean costs won’t go up for the service itself.

Quincy Transportation Director Marty Stegeman said he’s concerned about maintenance and fuel costs. He said the buses need a lot of upkeep, and fuel prices are unpredictable.

Stegeman said they have 18 buses, some of which are about eight years old and have more than 200,000 miles on them.

He said Illinois and the federal government allocate grants based on revenue generated by the Quincy Transit Lines.

“We get a general fund subsidy of about $285,000 a typical year,” said Stegeman. “Actually, my projected for the fiscal year 2024 is going down to $205,000, so while my expenses are going up based on my revenue projections, we’re actually decreasing the cost to the city and the taxpayers.”

He said his goal is to never cut services.

If the department has the operating equipment and the staff to cover it, they will run 363 days out of the year.

The city’s current fiscal year will end on April 30.

