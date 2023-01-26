Registration open for Mark Twain Lake antler hunt

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s around two weeks left to register kids for the 11th annual Ben Sapp Memorial Antler Shed Hunt at Mark Twain Lake.

The yearly event sees hundreds of kids, ages 2-12, walking along the Eagle Bluff Trail hunting for antlers donated by the community.

The hunt takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and kicks off at the M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center.

Park Ranger Brian Falls with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the event is a great way to get kids active and learning at the end of the winter season.

“It’s just an introductory lesson to shed hunting for kids at a time when most kids are indoors this time of year with the weather,” Falls said. “And then we invite them inside where we’ve got food and drinks in the community room for kids, they can warm up, and then several booths in the lobby area.”

Food and beverages will be provided by the Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter.

Falls said the whole community comes together to help make the hunt a success every year.

“We’ve got several partners that assist us: Missouri State Parks, Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists, The Missouri Department of Conservation, several groups that come together to put on this event for around 200 kids and their friends and families,” Falls said.

He said he has worked the event for the last four years and the kids always have a great time.

“It’s something that we start getting calls about two months in advance about,” Falls said. “It’s a really fun event and there’s a lot of good takeaways for the community.”

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Participation is limited to the first 240 registrants.

Registrations must be made by 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 and can be made by calling the M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112.

Interested community members who wish to volunteer to help with the event, can also call the visitor center.

