Some light snow then a cold blast

Very cold wind chill values will blow in to the region late this weekend
Very cold wind chill values will blow in to the region late this weekend(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The main focus of the forecast right now is cold temperatures. New forecast ETA indicates that while it will be cold we may not be down to the zero Mark. Single digits. Look like they are a good bet for overnight lows. Besides the cold temperatures, We have a couple of quick-moving little disturbances that may drop down some rain mixed with some snow. The first shot is early Friday morning where we may see a few flakes flying and a dusting of snow. That would be first thing in the morning Friday, southerly wind flow picks up and temperatures warm up into the 40s. Overnight Saturday night into Sunday we could see another brief blast of snow laying down up to an inch in some locations. Then the brutally cold air comes with wind chill values that will drop down below zero. The cold air will stick around for about a week. That will make for a cold start to February.

