United Way hosts event to reach community needs

QUINCY (WGEM) - A local organization is trying to making an impact on community members by providing them with resources.

United Way of Adams County held its 2nd Multi Agency Resource Center event at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Quincy.

The MARC events are no-cost events, designed to offer help and connections. More than 25 local organizations participated by providing booths, full of information and supplies.

United Way of Adams County Director of Development and Communications Jenna Hull said there are no strings attached, it’s a low barrier event that attendees can explore by themselves or with guides.

“We realized when the welcome in closed down, we did a MARC like this, which is a Multi Agency Resource Center, and what we realized is it’s good for the community and it was good for the partners to get to know each other,” Hull said. “We’re all starting to work together and that kind of just helps us all do wrap around services for our clients.”

Huff said that the list of participating organizations continues to grow. She said that already present booths continue to adapt to what best suits their clientele at the events.

“If we have a client that we know needs help with our program, but also we know two or three other programs that can wrap around them, we want to get them involved with that and I mean, that’s what we’re here for,” Huff said. “We want to help our community, we want our community to be better everyday and that’s why we do, what we do.”

Hull said the United Way aims to hold two MARC events yearly, one in January and one in July.

