United Way hosts event to reach community needs

By Mattison Norris
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A local organization is trying to making an impact on community members by providing them with resources.

United Way of Adams County held its 2nd Multi Agency Resource Center event at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Quincy.

The MARC events are no-cost events, designed to offer help and connections. More than 25 local organizations participated by providing booths, full of information and supplies.

United Way of Adams County Director of Development and Communications Jenna Hull said there are no strings attached, it’s a low barrier event that attendees can explore by themselves or with guides.

“We realized when the welcome in closed down, we did a MARC like this, which is a Multi Agency Resource Center, and what we realized is it’s good for the community and it was good for the partners to get to know each other,” Hull said. “We’re all starting to work together and that kind of just helps us all do wrap around services for our clients.”

Huff said that the list of participating organizations continues to grow. She said that already present booths continue to adapt to what best suits their clientele at the events.

“If we have a client that we know needs help with our program, but also we know two or three other programs that can wrap around them, we want to get them involved with that and I mean, that’s what we’re here for,” Huff said. “We want to help our community, we want our community to be better everyday and that’s why we do, what we do.”

Hull said the United Way aims to hold two MARC events yearly, one in January and one in July.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Man dies after being struck by semi in Hannibal
Any potential resort or recreational facility would be built on the eastern shore of Mark Twain...
Feasibility study concludes resort would benefit Mark Twain Lake area
1 to 4 inches is expected. If we see rain that has a hard time to flip over to snow we will see...
WEATHER ALERT - Snow and hazardous travel
Everyone in the Tri-States will be under a winter weather advisory later tonight into tomorrow....
Weather Alert: Winter weather advisories issued

Latest News

United Way hosts event to reach community needs
United Way hosts event to reach community needs
Macomb High School looking to implement work-based learning for seniors
Macomb High School looking to implement work-based learning for seniors
Rendering of the Brown County TrailwayPlan
Brown County gears up for bicycle path project “Trailways Plan”
If legislation gets passed, coverage would include full Medicaid benefits for the length of the...
Missouri lawmakers weigh expansion of Medicaid for pregnant, postpartum women