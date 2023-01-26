WGEM Sports Update: Wednesday (January 25) Quincy University Hawks Men’s Volleyball Team Wins At Home In A Shutout Over The Saints Of Maryville

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -– The Hawks hosted the Maryville University Saints this evening for the first-time in program history. QU came away with the sweep (25-19, 25-21, 25-19). This was the program’s first win in Pepsi Arena since January 25, 2022.

Set 1

Eddie Jakubauskas got the Hawks started strong in the opening set as QU jumped out to an 8-0 lead behind his serve. Back-to-back kills by Raje Alleyne and Jakubauskas made it a 16-5 lead for the Hawks. The Saints went on a small 4-1 run of their own that forced QU to call a timeout at 23-18. The Hawks took the opening set by the score of 25-19.

Set 2

The second set was back and forth in the early going as the lead changed hands multiple times. The Hawks biggest lead of the set was 5 late in the set at 21-16. QU took advantage of the Saints errors to take the set 25-21.

Set 3

During the 3rd set, the Hawks and Saints would see the set tied on seven different occasions. Quincy would take advantage of a 5-1 run to open the set up at 17-11. QU found a way to complete the sweep as they won the final set 25-19.

Match Leaders

Raje Alleyne: 14 kills (Leads MIVA in season kills), 4 blocks, 2 aces

Jonas Holzinger: 30 assists

Dominik Wagiel: 12 digs

--QU Release

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.