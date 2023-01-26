Winchester E.M.S. chili cook-off making a comeback

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - The Winchester EMS department’s “annual” chili cook-off is making a comeback after a two year hiatus on Sat. Jan. 28.

The public is welcome to attend an afternoon of chili sampling, music and a contest to help support the EMS department.

“The FFA is also going to come cook porkchops and porky burgers,” said the department’s president Randy Dolan. “And there will be a DJ all day.”

Dolan said each year the event raises thousands of dollars that goes towards equipment.

“We’ve raised $10,000 some years and $2,500 other years,” Dolan said. “It really depends how big the crowd is that day.”

The event kicks off at noon on Saturday at the EMS shed and judging will take place at 4 p.m.

Dolan said for those who would like to compete in the cook-off, you need to show up at around 9 a.m., but you should calling in advance.

If you want to show off your cooking skills, you can sign up by calling 217-473-0703.

