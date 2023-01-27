17th annual Ice Bowl helps feed Hannibal students

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Disc golfers are taking part in a friendly competition on Saturday to help fight food insecurity in Hannibal.

The 17th annual Ice Bowl is happening in Huckleberry Park on Saturday. Proceeds from admission will go toward the Buddy Pack program, which helps feed 400 Hannibal Public School children annually.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation supervisor Mary Lynne Richards said anyone is welcome to play or watch from the sidelines.

“With the weather being in the 40′s we’ll have a good group of players,” Richards said. “They come from all over the Tri-State area. They love playing at our disc golf course because it’s a little challenging, but it’s scenic.”

Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the softball field.

Admission is $10 per person.

People can also stop by and donate any time.

