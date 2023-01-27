900 local sophomores attend West Central Career Fair

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Friday, more than 900 high school sophomores from Adams, Pike, Brown and Hancock Counties were at John Wood Community College to sample an assortment of careers that are hot in the workforce right now. It was part of the annual West Central Career Fair put on by the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center.

45 speakers were in attendance so students could learn about an industry’s salary, educational path and day-to-day life.

“We do this when they’re sophomores so they can work with their counselors and set their schedules for their junior and senior years,” said program coordinator Gena Finley. “To get them the courses and trainings they need to get to the next level.”

Forensic scientist Jennifer Acosta-Telvot was among one of those speakers traveling all the way from Springfield to attend the fair.

“This field is always in demand,” Acosta-Telvot said. “Crime never stops. We always have crimes that need to be solved and we need people to do the analysis.”

Acosta-Telvot said her field also requires years of planning so she was happy to guide students now so they can start planning for the future.

“We want to get people in early because they do have to go to college and get degrees in science,” Acosta-Telvot said.

Sophomore Josh Carper attended Acosta-Telvot’s workshop and also got to sample out architecture.

“I didn’t really know that interior design was such a big part of architecture,” Carper said.

Finley said there are 16 nationally recognized career clusters, all of which were represented on Friday.

