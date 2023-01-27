Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 27th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Zachary Jones
William Jones
Brenda Martin
Glen Chipman
Bobbie Wallace
Noah Greving
Ruth Roberson
Lyle Merrell
Melanie Smith
Darrell Pierce
Nova Pierson
Ace Pierson
Mary Crook
Wayne Elston
Shirlee Jobe
Joan Humes
Stan Eifert
Robin Surgeon
Crystal Harrison
Gene Carr
Rick Schreiber
Harlee Gronewold
Geneal Ricker
Janice Miller
Chris McBride
Tom Goehl
Andrew Shumate
Kolby Crook
Krista Tierney
Emma Sandman
April Newbold
Vicky Hoskin
Kristin McAllister
Lisa Knorr
Mark Matarelli
Whitney Asburry
Jackie DeMoss
Jim Baker
Grace Murphy
Tate Barker
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.