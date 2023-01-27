Great River Eagle Days returns

By Josef Lawler
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Great River Eagle Days, put on by the Standing Bear Council, is making a return to Quincy this weekend.

The annual event includes a variety of activities that honor Native American traditions like sacred ceremonies, demonstrations and live entertainment.

Admission is $5 for those 11 and older, $3 for adults over 60 and free for children 10 and under.

Organizers said the event honors the blessing of the eagle, which is an important part of Native American tradition.

“The eagle is very important to us. It carries our messages to the creator and back and their the highest flying bird that can reach up there,” said Standing Bear Council Member Leslie Haslam.

The event goes from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

