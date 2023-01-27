Hannibal early childhood teacher placed on paid administrative leave

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Public Schools reported Friday that a teacher at the Early Childhood Center has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Hannibal Police complete an investigation.

Superintendent Susan Johnson stated that an issue had been reported of a “physical nature” involving teacher Gretchen O’Bryan.

Johnson stated the Division of Family Services had completed an investigation and determined the report to be unfounded; however, Hannibal Police were still investigating the situation.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority and we are fully cooperating with the Hannibal Police Department. The school district and Board of Education has no additional information to provide at this time. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” Johnson stated.

