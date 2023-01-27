Hannibal early childhood teacher placed on paid administrative leave

Division of Family Services reportedly determines accusation to be unfounded
Early childhood classroom.
Early childhood classroom.(ChinaFlag / Wikipedia)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Public Schools reported Friday that a teacher at the Early Childhood Center has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Hannibal Police complete an investigation.

Superintendent Susan Johnson stated that an issue had been reported of a “physical nature” involving teacher Gretchen O’Bryan.

Johnson stated the Division of Family Services had completed an investigation and determined the report to be unfounded; however, Hannibal Police were still investigating the situation.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority and we are fully cooperating with the Hannibal Police Department. The school district and Board of Education has no additional information to provide at this time. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” Johnson stated.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannibal Police investigating death of male found in road
Quincy fire officials respond to fire at QHS
Man accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl for refusing sex
Fire breaks out at Quincy ADM plant
Fire breaks out at Quincy ADM plant
Quincy High School
QPS presents Legend Award

Latest News

Wintry mix may cause a few slick spots Early Sunday
Wintry mix and Cold temps
UWAC Nancy Bluhm
United Way of Adams County gets new executive director
Senator Josh Hawley
Missouri Sen. Hawley announces bill to ban TikTok in U.S.
Howard J. Rickey
Hannibal Police make arrest in death investigation