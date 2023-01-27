Hannibal Police make arrest in death investigation

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Friday the arrest of a Hannibal man as a result of a death investigation that began Wednesday when a man was found unresponsive in the street.

Police stated 41-year-old Howard J. Rickey had been charged with assault 1st degree and resisting arrest.

Police stated that early Thursday morning the investigation led detectives to a residence on Darr Street. When officers arrived they saw Rickey attempting to flee, but were able to take him into custody without incident.

Later Thursday morning Hannibal Police issued a release stating they were investigating the death of a male who was found unresponsive on the road at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Lyon Street.

Upon arrival, officers initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The male was then taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the release, Hannibal Police stated they are investigating the matter and would provide more information “if it is deemed appropriate.”

