New solar panels instillations begin design stage

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy is planning to add two new solar installations.

City officials said this comes after seeing the positive effects of the panels at the Quincy Regional Airport. Solar plans at the Wastewater Treatment Facility and the City Water Reservoir are now in the beginning stages of design.

Mayor Mike Troup said they’re planning to install solar panels at the wastewater treatment facility and the water reservoir. Both locations are big electric users, so using solar energy will lower operation and utility costs.

”If we can generate excess power that we don’t need within the operations, we’re now also going to sell that, which means that’s less money to get from tax payers because were going to get it in the open market,” Troup said.

Troup said using solar energy will lower operation and utility costs making it a win-win for everyone.

”We will pull down the cost of operating our utility and for both of those operations and the city will also generate additional income revenues that aren’t tax base,” Troup said.

Design presentations should be ready for city council come summer.

