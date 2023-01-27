Quincy fire officials respond to fire at QHS

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at Quincy High School.

Officials said the automatic alarm went off about 12:58 p.m., Thursday, and were at the school two minutes later.

They said when they got there, a fire had been started on a toilet paper dispenser in one of the restrooms and appeared to be intentionally set.

Officials said the fire had been put out by school staff with a fire extinguisher.

The fire is still under investigation and was handed off to the QHS security.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.