Quincy fire officials respond to fire at QHS
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at Quincy High School.
Officials said the automatic alarm went off about 12:58 p.m., Thursday, and were at the school two minutes later.
They said when they got there, a fire had been started on a toilet paper dispenser in one of the restrooms and appeared to be intentionally set.
Officials said the fire had been put out by school staff with a fire extinguisher.
The fire is still under investigation and was handed off to the QHS security.
