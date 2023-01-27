Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – A fan-favorite candy is being transformed into another sweet treat.

On Thursday, Hershey announced they are releasing Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

“Worlds collide and this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy,” the company said in a news release.

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.

The new snack is now available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannibal Police investigating death of male found in road
Quincy fire officials respond to fire at QHS
Man accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl for refusing sex
Fire breaks out at Quincy ADM plant
Fire breaks out at Quincy ADM plant
Quincy High School
QPS presents Legend Award

Latest News

Howard J. Rickey
Hannibal Police make arrest in death investigation
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
Pritzker awards $13 million for Illinois Works Grant expansion
Pritzker awards $13 million for Illinois Works Grant expansion
Illinois State Museum
Illinois State Museum opens Gen X exhibit