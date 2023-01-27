Two Clipper Systems Impacting Tri-States

There are two weak storm systems that will impact the Tri-States Friday and Saturday. The first will pass through Friday morning. As a warm front moves through, a few flurries or snow showers will be possible, especially across Northern areas. Little to no accumulation is expected from this first round of precipitation. Behind the warm front, winds will veer out of the Southwest, which will bring warmer air into the region. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40′s, about 10 degrees above average. Despite the warmer air, winds gusting to 30mph will still make it feel chilly at times.

The next system moves in on Saturday. Saturday morning will be quite similar. A few snow showers will be possible across the Northern tier of the Tri-States, but the heaviest snow is expected to remain farther North across central Iowa. Saturday late morning and early afternoon there will be a break, with Southwest winds once again pushing temps well above average. A cold front will swing through Saturday evening. Along this front, a few rain/ freezing rain/ snow showers will be possible. While minimal impacts are expected, drivers will want to use extra caution Saturday evening in case there are slick spots.

Cold air settles in to round out the weekend and into next week.

