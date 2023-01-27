United Way of Adams County gets new executive director

QUINCY (WGEM) - The United Way of Adams County introduced Nancy Bluhm as their executive director on Friday.

According to UWAC, Bluhm has a distinguished professional career of helping to impact, transform, improve and grow organizations.

“We are excited to add someone with Nancy’s experience and leadership skills to direct our organization’s positive impact on the community,” UWAC President of Board of Directors Ryan Whicker said.

Bluhm has been a resident of Quincy for 41 years. She was the previous head of the Adams County Health Department.

Bluhm said they are continuing to work on important pillars of the community.

“We are carrying along the work of our community assessment and those pillars are health, education, and poverty,” Bluhm said. “So we want to make impacts in those areas with the dollars we collect and try to solve the problems those cause for our community.”

UWAC President-Elect of Board of Directors Ben VanNess said they are looking forward to working with Bluhm.

“We’re looking forward to adding the leadership Nancy brings with her to the already great support and momentum United Way has in our community,” VanNess said. “Her strengths help organizations like ours achieve their full potential and we’re eager to start working in collaboration with her.”

