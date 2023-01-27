WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 26) Great Lakes Valley Conference Welcomes The Blue Tigers Of Lincoln University In Jefferson City As 15th Member

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced earlier today in Indianapolis that Lincoln University has been admitted to the Conference for full-time membership, following a unanimous vote of approval by the GLVC Council of Presidents on Monday, January 23. Founded in 1866 by members of the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries, Lincoln is a public, historically black, 1890 land-grant institution committed to providing excellent undergraduate and graduate degree programs to a diverse student population.

Located in Jefferson City, Missouri, Lincoln offers educational opportunities through teaching, research, and extension services while cultivating a nurturing, student-centered environment. The Blue Tigers currently compete in NCAA Division II and have been a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) since 2010. Dating back to its first football game in 1920, Lincoln has a long and proud tradition of participation in collegiate athletics, as well as a history of national success.

Most notably, Lincoln’s women’s track & field team has won 14 NCAA Division II National Championships in the past 20 years and has combined with the men’s team to win 14 MIAA Championships. Despite being a full member of the MIAA, the Blue Tigers are no stranger to the GLVC, as Lincoln was a GLVC associate member in the sport of football from 2014-18.

The GLVC is currently one of the largest NCAA Division II conferences in the country, featuring 13 schools and 24 sports. The Conference was established in 1978 and made up of six schools in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, but has moved westward to include four Illinois schools and eight Missouri schools among its membership. The current members of the GLVC are: Drury University (Springfield, Mo.), University of Illinois Springfield (Springfield, Ill.), University of Indianapolis (Indianapolis, Ind.), Lewis University (Romeoville, Ill.), Maryville University (St. Louis, Mo.), McKendree University (Lebanon, Ill.), Missouri University of Science & Technology (Rolla, Mo.), University of Missouri-St. Louis (St. Louis, Mo.), Quincy University (Quincy, Ill.), Rockhurst University (Kansas City, Mo.), Southwest Baptist University (Bolivar, Mo.), Truman State University (Kirksville, Mo.), and William Jewell College (Liberty, Mo).

The GLVC last expanded in 2018 with the addition of Southwest Baptist and Lindenwood University as its 15th and 16th members. However, Bellarmine University in 2019, as well as Lindenwood and charter member University of Southern Indiana in 2022 all resigned to reclassify to Division I, leaving current membership at 13 full-time institutions since the start of the 2022-23 academic year. Most recently, Upper Iowa University (Fayette, Iowa) was approved for membership in the GLVC, starting in the 2023-24 academic year, as the league’s 14th member.

--GLVC Release

