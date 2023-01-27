WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 26) QHS Lady Blue Devils Set To Tip-Off Against Galesburg Tonight On The Western Big Six Conference Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - This Western Big 6 Conference battle on the hardwood featuring Quincy and Galesburg High is certainly one that fans of high school basketball in the “Land Of Lincoln” simply relish. Two good teams with talented players, in the spotlight, fighting for a shot at first place in the conference standings. That’s the storyline for the Lady Blue Devils as they prepare to take on the Silver Streaks of GHS.

The highly anticipated conference tilt will take place on the road where the Lady Blue Devils will put their 5-game winning streak on the line. The 7:00 p.m. game will be one where both teams, who are in the hunt for the 2022-23 crown in the WB6, will be pumped up and ready to go from the opening tip. Both Galesburg and Quincy currently stand at (6-3) in the conference standings with Rock Island also in the hunt.

After beating GHS earlier this season back in December in “The Gem City”, the Lady Blue Devils understand that the Silver Streaks will hit the hardwood this evening with a lot of “extra motivation” as they seek a little redemption against Quincy. We’ll check in with QHS senior forward Taylor Fohey and get her thoughts on facing the rival Silver Streaks for the second time this season.

