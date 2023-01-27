WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 26) Quincy Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Standout Carley Owsley Signs With John Wood Community College Trailblazers

Defensive Specialist Ready To Continue Playing Career In The NJCAA Ranks
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was another great day in “The Gem City” for the Quincy High Volleyball Program as one of their senior standouts signed with John Wood Community College earlier today just after 2:00 p.m. QHS Defensive Specialist Carley Owsley is now set to join the Lady Trailblazers volleyball team next season.

Owsley, who has been selected to the Westen Big Six All-Conference (Second Team) during her prep volleyball career, also has plans to major in Education in the collegiate ranks as well when the fall rolls around. Carley hopes to become an elementary school teacher in the years ahead.

We’ll have more details on why Miss Owsley selected JWCC.

