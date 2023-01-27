WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (January 26) Central/Southeasterm Panthers And The Macomb Lady Bombers Post Road Wins On The IHSA Hardwood

Western Big Six Basketball: QHS Lady Blue Devils Fall To Defeat Against Galesburg 44-34 On The Road
Central/Southeastern Rolls Past Western/Pleasant Hills On The IHSA Hardwood
Central/Southeastern Rolls Past Western/Pleasant Hills On The IHSA Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, January 26, 2023

High School Basketball

IHSA Girls Basketball

Central/Southeastern 56

Western/Pleasant Hills 28

CSE: Lauren Miller (17 Points)

CSE Lady Panthers Now (22-3) On The Season

IHSA Girls Basketball

Macomb Lady Bombers 50

Peoria Heights 33

MHS: Ainsley Holthaus (21 Points)

Pittsfield 34

Brown County 67

BC: Katey Flynn (19 Points)

IHSA Basketball (Boys)

Porta 52

Pittsfield 43

IHSA Girls Basketball

Western Big Six Conference

Quincy 34

Galesburg 44

QHS: Taylor Fohey (19 Points)

MSHSAA

Bowling Green Tournament

2nd Round

Louisiana Bulldogs 80

Silex 42

IHSAA

Fort Madison 56

Fairfield 76

Holy Trinity Catholic 54

Wapello 48

HTC: Luke Hellige (22 Points)

Girls

Holy Trinity Catholic 82

Wapello 39

HTC: Teagan Snaadt (28 Points)

HTC: Mary Kate Bendlage (25 Points)

College Basketball (Women)

GLVC

Quincy University 60

McKendree Univ. 63

QU: Sarah Nelson (10 Points)

College Basketball

GLVC (Men)

Quincy University 62

McKendree Univ. 66

QU: Malik Hardmon (22 Points/7 Rebs/7 Steals)

Summit League

South Dakota 72

Western Illinois 75

WIU: Trenton Massner (23 Points) *Hit Game Winning 3-Pointer At The Buzzer!

