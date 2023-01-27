WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (January 26) Central/Southeasterm Panthers And The Macomb Lady Bombers Post Road Wins On The IHSA Hardwood
Western Big Six Basketball: QHS Lady Blue Devils Fall To Defeat Against Galesburg 44-34 On The Road
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, January 26, 2023
High School Basketball
IHSA Girls Basketball
Central/Southeastern 56
Western/Pleasant Hills 28
CSE: Lauren Miller (17 Points)
CSE Lady Panthers Now (22-3) On The Season
IHSA Girls Basketball
Macomb Lady Bombers 50
Peoria Heights 33
MHS: Ainsley Holthaus (21 Points)
Pittsfield 34
Brown County 67
BC: Katey Flynn (19 Points)
IHSA Basketball (Boys)
Porta 52
Pittsfield 43
IHSA Girls Basketball
Western Big Six Conference
Quincy 34
Galesburg 44
QHS: Taylor Fohey (19 Points)
MSHSAA
Bowling Green Tournament
2nd Round
Louisiana Bulldogs 80
Silex 42
IHSAA
Fort Madison 56
Fairfield 76
Holy Trinity Catholic 54
Wapello 48
HTC: Luke Hellige (22 Points)
Girls
Holy Trinity Catholic 82
Wapello 39
HTC: Teagan Snaadt (28 Points)
HTC: Mary Kate Bendlage (25 Points)
College Basketball (Women)
GLVC
Quincy University 60
McKendree Univ. 63
QU: Sarah Nelson (10 Points)
College Basketball
GLVC (Men)
Quincy University 62
McKendree Univ. 66
QU: Malik Hardmon (22 Points/7 Rebs/7 Steals)
Summit League
South Dakota 72
Western Illinois 75
WIU: Trenton Massner (23 Points) *Hit Game Winning 3-Pointer At The Buzzer!
