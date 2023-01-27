Wintry mix and Cold temps

Wintry mix may cause a few slick spots Early Sunday
Wintry mix may cause a few slick spots Early Sunday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We should see a little bit of filtered sunshine on Saturday afternoon. Temps Saturday will rise to well above normal, we could eclipse the 50-degree mark. Cloud cover begins to thicken up as the afternoon wears on. We will see a few scattered rain showers developing late Saturday. The temperatures begin to cool Saturday night and some of that rain may flip over to a brief round of freezing rain or sleet before it flips over to snow overnight Saturday night through Sunday morning. We do not expect any major travel disruptions.

Up to an inch of a wintry mix is possible
Up to an inch of a wintry mix is possible(Max Inman)

But there could be a window from 11 pm Saturday through 3 am Sunday where freezing rain could make bridges and overpasses slick. It’s possible there could be a little lingering snow 1st thing Sunday morning. After that brief blast of wintry weather, we will see temperatures really bottom out. Temperatures Sunday night will drop down to around 10 degrees. It gets colder yet on Monday night into Tuesday our temperatures drop down to around 5 degrees. it is likely McDonough county gets down close to the zero mark. This cold blast sticks around through Thursday. By next weekend, temperatures begin to climb back up to normal or slightly above normal.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannibal Police investigating death of male found in road
Quincy fire officials respond to fire at QHS
Man accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl for refusing sex
Fire breaks out at Quincy ADM plant
Fire breaks out at Quincy ADM plant
Quincy High School
QPS presents Legend Award

Latest News

StromTrak Weather Friday Morning
StromTrak Weather Friday Morning
The Tri-States will see a couple chances of precipitation over the next 48 hours.
Two Clipper Systems Impacting Tri-States
Very cold wind chill values will blow in to the region late this weekend
Some light snow then a cold blast
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday