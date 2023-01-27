Wintry mix and Cold temps

QUINCY (WGEM) - We should see a little bit of filtered sunshine on Saturday afternoon. Temps Saturday will rise to well above normal, we could eclipse the 50-degree mark. Cloud cover begins to thicken up as the afternoon wears on. We will see a few scattered rain showers developing late Saturday. The temperatures begin to cool Saturday night and some of that rain may flip over to a brief round of freezing rain or sleet before it flips over to snow overnight Saturday night through Sunday morning. We do not expect any major travel disruptions.

Up to an inch of a wintry mix is possible (Max Inman)

But there could be a window from 11 pm Saturday through 3 am Sunday where freezing rain could make bridges and overpasses slick. It’s possible there could be a little lingering snow 1st thing Sunday morning. After that brief blast of wintry weather, we will see temperatures really bottom out. Temperatures Sunday night will drop down to around 10 degrees. It gets colder yet on Monday night into Tuesday our temperatures drop down to around 5 degrees. it is likely McDonough county gets down close to the zero mark. This cold blast sticks around through Thursday. By next weekend, temperatures begin to climb back up to normal or slightly above normal.

