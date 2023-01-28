Few Slick Spots Overnight, Then Cold

After a couple days of above average temperatures for most across the Tri-States, a cold front moving in will bring the potential for some wintry precipitation and much colder air.

As the front moves through Saturday evening and overnight, some light precipitation is expected to develop. This precipitation may start off as rain for some, and will change over to a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Overall impacts are expected to be minimal, however, slick spots could still develop with any icy glaze. The risk for icy patches will be highest on bridges, overpasses, and secondary rural roads.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will plummet into the teens and low 20′s, with high temperatures on Sunday remaining in the low to mid 20′s. Temperatures will drop into the single digits for some Sunday night, with wind chills below zero. Another batch of flurries or freezing drizzle could develop late Sunday night. Monday will be the coldest day of the stretch with many not seeing high temperatures climb out of the teens.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.