GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannibal Police investigating death of male found in road
Quincy fire officials respond to fire at QHS
Early childhood classroom.
Hannibal early childhood teacher placed on paid administrative leave
Man accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl for refusing sex
Fire breaks out at Quincy ADM plant
Fire breaks out at Quincy ADM plant

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Lucas Nye, 15, is being honored by his home church through a new shoe ministry.
Lee County teen honored through shoe ministry
Lee County teen honored through shoe ministry
Lee County teen honored through shoe ministry
Kahoka residents to vote on $8 million bond to improve water systems
Kahoka residents to vote on $8 million bond to improve water systems