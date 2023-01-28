Lee County teen honored through shoe ministry

QUINCY (WGEM) - One Lee County group is giving back to their community and honoring a local teen who died in a car crash in September.

Lucas Nye, 15, is being honored by his home church, The Crossing, through giving new shoes to Keokuk students in need.

The church is accepting donations for their new organization Lucas’ Closet.

Campus Pastor AJ Fuhrman said Nye understood the value of a great pair of shoes, so the new program is a good way to honor his legacy.

In the Keokuk area, there’s a lot of people that talk about, ‘Live like Lucas.’ It’s a hashtag that’s become very popular around here,” Fuhrman said. “We wanted to take who Lucas was to take this, “Live like Lucas’ idea and bless our community.

Fuhrman said he’s in need of donations of new shoes.

He’s especially looking for boys shoes, sizes seven to 11, and girls shoes, sizes seven to nine.

Donations can be dropped off at 610 Timea Street in Keokuk.

