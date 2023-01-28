Missouri state housing relief program applicants to be put on a waitlist due to high capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The State Assistance for Housing Relief program (SAFHR) for renters and landlords says new applicants will be put on a waitlist.

According to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, the reason for the waitlist is that the SAFHR program has more requests than there are funds available.

The SAFHR program has received more requests than there are funds available. Newly submitted applications will be put on a waitlist. Communication will be limited, the call center hours will also be limited, and the chat feature within the application will be turned off. pic.twitter.com/6McqkrQtNn — mohousingresources (@mohousingresou1) January 27, 2023

MHDC says Missouri will join more than 25 states who have distributed all the emergency rental assistance funding for housing stability allocated by the federal government. According to its website, eligible Missouri tenants in need of assistance with past-due or up to three months of forward rent and utilities should apply.

“The SAFHR program was designed to provide temporary immediate emergency assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After two years, over $600 million in federal stimulus funds assisted more than 100,000 applicants and prevented over 75,000 households from eviction. The SAFHR staff is grateful to have been able to help so many thousands of households and though the application portal will be closing, tenants with additional needs may be able to find assistance by calling 211 to locate a local non-profit who provide assistance through MHDC’s many other programs. Additionally, the Housing Stability and Eviction Diversion (HSED) program will continue to operate to help households with active eviction filings with legal assistance and case management,” says the MHDC website.

For other questions or more information, call 833-541-1599, email mo.safhr@mhdc.com or visit mhdc.com.

