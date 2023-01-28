Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs

A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of...
A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in a car, a Massachusetts prosecutor said.

The woman, 28, was ordered held without bail following her arraignment Friday in Peabody District Court. She pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as to a charge of permitting substantial injuries to a child.

Essex County Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall told a judge that the woman allegedly contacted a friend after her daughter appeared unresponsive in their car in Peabody on Jan. 18. The friend encouraged her to take the child to a hospital, and then called police to alert them. Police escorted the woman and her daughter into the emergency room. Efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

MacDougall said police found evidence of illegal drugs in the car.

The woman is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 3. A message seeking comment was left for her lawyer Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early childhood classroom.
Hannibal early childhood teacher placed on paid administrative leave
Hannibal Police investigating death of male found in road
Quincy fire officials respond to fire at QHS
Fire breaks out at Quincy ADM plant
Fire breaks out at Quincy ADM plant
Howard J. Rickey
Hannibal Police make arrest in death investigation

Latest News

Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Police warn that torture suspect is using dating apps to find new victims
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
Quincy University Hawks Men's Volleyball Team Set To Host Missouri S&T At Pepsi Arena
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 27) QU Hawks Men's Volleyball Team Returns To Action Tonight Against Missouri S&T At Pepsi Arena
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record