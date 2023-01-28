QPD investigating report of weapon on QPS bus

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a report of a weapon on a local school bus Friday.

Police continue to investigate a report of a gun being found on a Quincy Public School Bus Friday.

QPS said that a Baldwin Elementary student had an unloaded airsoft gun on the bus, but QPD has not seen the weapon to confirm this.

QPS reported that the student did not make any threats, and was removed from the bus after the weapon was located.

QPS then sent out a voicemail to parents about the situation that happened.

QPD said there is no danger to the public.

QPD said they have a meeting with school officials on Monday.

In a press release, Pettit said they take matters like this very seriously and disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with state law and the school’s code.

Pettit said the school’s security department will be implementing additional security measures at all QPS schools beginning on Monday.

Pettit recommends talking to your children about bringing inappropriate items to school and the consequences of doing so.

