WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 27) Holy Trinity Catholic Set To Celebrate “Senior Night” On The Hardwood As The Crusaders Host Van Buren

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Holy Trinity Catholic basketball program will honor four of their own tonight on the hardwood during “Senior Night” festivities. We’ll check in with HTC guard Kayla Box and get her thoughts on this special evening that comes as her prep career slowly winds to a close in “The Hawkeye State.”

Both the Lady Crusaders and the Crusaders will be hosting Van Buren this evening on prep hardwood in Fort Madison. We’ll have a preview.

