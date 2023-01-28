WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 27) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Tip-Off Against Sterling Tonight On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood

IHSA Hoops: Quincy (Soph) Guard Bradley Longcor, III Offers His Thoughts On Facing The Golden Warriors Of SHS On The Road
QHS Blue Devils Guard Offers Thoughts On Facing Sterling High On The Road Tonight
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (19-3) Quincy Blue Devils sit just one win away from locking up their 20th win of the (2022-23) IHSA basketball season. QHS could lock up that monumental victory tonight, on the road, if they can get past (18-5) Sterling in another Western Big Six battle that has prep basketball fans throughout “The Gem City” buzzing with a Blue Devil showdown against Moline now just a week away. The “Blue & White” enter tonight’s game against SHS with a (4-1) slate playing on the road while the Golden Warriors are sporting an impressive (8-0) slate playing at home.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Quincy guard Bradley Longcor, III to get his thoughts on this evening’s contest, plus insight on how the Blue Devils continue to keep their focus sharp and energy level high on the WB6 hardwood.

