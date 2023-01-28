WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 27) Quincy University Men’s Volleyball Team St To Welcome The Miners Of Missouri S&T To Pepsi Arena On Friday Night

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University Men’s Volleyball program is clearly on the rise right now. Under the direction of first year head coach Caren Kemmer, the Hawks have shown various improvements throughout the program, and that includes the team’s overall performance on the court. Kemmer, a former Olympian and well-respected volleyball coach in the collegiate ranks, has the Hawks playing with a great deal of confidence and poise that just wasn’t present in years past. The Quincy Notre Dame graduate led the Hawks to a very impressive win at home over Maryville University on Wednesday night at Pepsi Arena. The 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 victory over the Saints lifted the Hawks record to (2-3) on the season.

Now with the (2-5) Miners of Missouri S&T rolling into town, with a dismal (0-5) record playing on the road this season, the Hawks have a great opportunity to post their second win in a row at home, and raise their record to the “500″ mark,

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with coach Kemmer at practice and she took timeout to share her thoughts on the visiting Miners. She also offered some insight on the road ahead for the QU Hawks on the volleyball court.

