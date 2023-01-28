WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 27) “Sports Extra” Hannibal Lady Pirates Celebrate Homecoming On The Hardwood As They Host Kirksville While The QHS Blue Devils Secure Their 20th Win Of The Season On The Road

MSHSAA: (Soph) Zaria Reese Pumps In 9 Points To Lead HHS To A 49-31 Win Over KHS In America’s Hometown
Hannibal Lady Pirates Play Host To Kirksville During "Homecoming On The Hardwood"
Hannibal Lady Pirates Play Host To Kirksville During "Homecoming On The Hardwood"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, January 27, 2023

High School Basketball

MSHSAA

Girls

Kirksville 31

Hannibal 49

HHS: Zaire Reese (9 Points)

HHS Lady Pirates Now (12-5) Overall & (4-2) In The NCMC

MSHSAA

Girls

Highland 38

Brookfield 44

(6) North Shelby 62

Marceline 56

NS: Lady Raiders Now (15-3) On The Season

Bowling Green Tournament

Consolation Game

Clopton 54

Louisiana 29

LHS Lady Bulldogs Now (10-9) On The Season

