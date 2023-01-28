WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 27) “Sports Extra” Hannibal Lady Pirates Celebrate Homecoming On The Hardwood As They Host Kirksville While The QHS Blue Devils Secure Their 20th Win Of The Season On The Road
MSHSAA: (Soph) Zaria Reese Pumps In 9 Points To Lead HHS To A 49-31 Win Over KHS In America’s Hometown
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, January 27, 2023
High School Basketball
MSHSAA
Girls
Kirksville 31
Hannibal 49
HHS: Zaire Reese (9 Points)
HHS Lady Pirates Now (12-5) Overall & (4-2) In The NCMC
MSHSAA
Girls
Highland 38
Brookfield 44
(6) North Shelby 62
Marceline 56
NS: Lady Raiders Now (15-3) On The Season
Bowling Green Tournament
Consolation Game
Clopton 54
Louisiana 29
LHS Lady Bulldogs Now (10-9) On The Season
