WGEM Sports Update: Friday (January 27) Quincy University Hawks Continue Their Winning Ways On The Volleyball Court At Pepsi Arena

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) – The Quincy University Hawks welcomed the Missouri S&T Miners to Pepsi Arena for the first time in program history on Friday evening. Quincy completed its second consecutive sweep winning by the scores of (26-24, 25-18, 25-22).

Set 1

QU jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, but the Miners kept fighting as they would eventually take the 11-10 lead. The Hawks used a 5-1 run to take a three-point lead in the set on back-to-back kills by AJ Goedheer to make it 16-13. The Miners made it 24-23 in favor of them on three straight kills. Ultimately, the Hawks would take the opening set on multiple kills by Raje Alleyne.

Set 2

The middle set went smoother for the Hawks as they would rattle off 5 straight points to take a 13-6 lead in the middle part of the set. Both sides would trade points, before QU extended the lead out to 8 at 18-10. Quincy would take the 2nd set by the score of 25-18.

Set 3

After the intermission, the Miners used their serving to take a 4-1 lead. QU took advantage of some Miners’ errors to take the 10-8 lead. The Hawk lead would swell to 16-12 on a service run by Goedheer. Kills by Jonas Holzinger and Keegan Carey finished off the sweep for the Hawks.

Match Leaders

Raje Alleyne: 19 kills, .640%

Jonas Holzinger: 36 assists, 3 blocks, 7 digs

--QU Hawks Release

