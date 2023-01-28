WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (January 28) Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Scholarship Opportunities Available For Youth Golfers In Adams County

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Now is the time to sign up for the 50th annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships, being held June 19-21 at Westview Golf Course and KC Par-3 in Quincy.

And, it’s time to take advantage of the Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club’s offer to provide scholarship funding to assist Adams County golfers who want to play Little People’s.

“With one of the top youth golf tournaments in the world held in our own backyard, we want local young golfers to have every opportunity to play against the best competition in the world. We want to make sure the entry fee is not an obstacle for any child who wants to compete,” said Mike Wensing, chair of the Optimist Club’s golf committee.

“Little People’s is delighted that the Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club is helping make it possible for more Quincy and Adams County golfers to participate in our tournament” stated Nan Ryan, Little People’s Executive Director. “Although Little People’s is an international tournament, we encourage local participation, as it gives Adams County youth an opportunity to compete in a national junior tournament with players from around the World.

“In addition, it gives our local golfers an opportunity to try to qualify for other major junior events, such as the American Junior Golf Association, IMG Junior World, FCG, PLAY Golf Canada and Notah Begay Regional, and gain rankings from Junior Golf Scoreboard, Sagarin and Global Junior Golf Rankings – so important for their college resumes,” added Ryan.

The tournament will be preceded by the ever-popular Applebee’s Parent-Child event on Sunday (Father’s Day), June 18, at Westview, and includes putting and driving contests, as well as a Best Dressed Team contest.

Practice rounds are Monday, June 19, with competition at Westview and KC Par-3 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The tournament is open to boys and girls ages 3 through 18.

For more information on the discounts that the BOC is offering to Adams County players, please go to www.littlepeoplesgolf.com/registration then click on BOC Discounts.

Entry forms for the 2023 tournament will be available at www.littlepeoplesgolf on February 1. All divisions fill up fast, so get your entry in NOW. For further information, please contact Nan Ryan at jrgolfer@littlepeoplesgolf.com, or call or text 217-257-5718.

---PLPGC Release

