Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - An Augusta, Illinois man was charged with two counts of child pornography and seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy.
Duffy reported, after a lengthy investigation, on Jan. 27, charges were filed against 26-year-old Marcus D. Hiland.
Duffy said that Hiland turned himself in and posted bond.
