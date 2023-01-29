Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - An Augusta, Illinois man was charged with two counts of child pornography and seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy.

Duffy reported, after a lengthy investigation, on Jan. 27, charges were filed against 26-year-old Marcus D. Hiland.

Duffy said that Hiland turned himself in and posted bond.

