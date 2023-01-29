Great River Eagle Days kicks off

Standing Bear Council
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Great River Eagle Days kicked off Saturday morning. It’s a weekend long event, put on by the Standing Bear Council, that celebrates the Native American tradition.

The two-part event takes place at Quincy’s Lock and Dam 21 where binoculars and telescopes are available to watch the incoming eagles. The second part takes place at the Oakley Lindsay Center where the public is invited to join in on Native American traditions.

“It’s to bless the eagles,” said Standing Bear Council member Leslie Haslam. “Because we respect the eagles very much. They are our birds that fly the highest up to the creator to bring messages to us.”

Hundreds gathered to watch a variety of sacred ceremonies, shop with vendors and learn about Native American history. Haslam said it’s a way for tribes to come together and reunite.

“We have a lot of mixed people with mixed blood,” Haslam said. “And there are different tribes that are coming together. But they still want to learn. And know part of their histories. So we really try to be there to help them do that.”

One of the founders Dona Herr said Great River Eagle Days gives an accurate depiction on Native American life.

“The perceptions that a lot of people have are perceptions from movies,” Herr said. “Which are totally wrong.”

The celebrations continue on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with eagle watching at the dam going until 2 p.m.

More information can be found here.

