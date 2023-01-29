STE(A)M Days comes to Fort Madison

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, kids in Fort Madison got to play around with art whilst implementing STEM disciplines.

It’s through nonprofit organization STE(A)M on Wheels based out of the Quad Cities. The group travels to different communities to bring a hands-on education to kids.

At the Fort Madison Art Center kids had the opportunities to 3D print, make stop motion videos, experience virtual reality and more.

“We understand transportation can be an issue,” said STE(A)M on Wheels founder Samuel McCullen. “So we want to bring programs to communities.”

STE(A)M on Wheels is set to return to Fort Madison in April and July.

You can find out more information on Fort Madison Area Arts Association’s Facebook Page.

