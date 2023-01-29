Tri-State students show their creativity through 49th annual art competition

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy arts community gathered to celebrate the work of local high school students.

Organizers said a record number of 375 pieces were submitted to the Quincy Art Center’s 49th annual High School Art Competition.

That’s about 100 more pieces than the last high school exhibit.

Officials said they welcomed the public to view the students’ work to show just how important the arts are in the Tri-States.

Quincy High School senior Lucas Dotson has two pieces on display at the competition.

Of the 375 applicants that submitted pieces, only 100 were selected to be featured in the show.

Dotson said he’s not celebrating winning a competition, he’s celebrating a community that allows students to express themselves.

“I mean a lot of communities do not have such an amazing place to express themselves and show their art and show their creativity and show themselves,” Dotson said.

Dotson worked on his pieces in his Studio Art class.

His classmate, Dawsyn Perry-Broekemeier, has work displayed in the exhibit because, she said, art is a passion she doesn’t want to give up after graduation.

“I really would want to pursue art after I graduate, I think getting a job that would support that part for me where I would be able to create

Quincy Arts Center Director of Development Alta King said college representatives gave scholarships to some students to help fund students pursuing art in higher educations.

The college representatives onsite included Quincy University, Culver-Stockton College, Hannibal-LaGrange University, University of Missouri - Columbia, Truman State University, and University of Illinois at Champaign - Urbana.

“This is just an opportunity for them to see what they could do with art,” King said. “There’s some people that say ‘you know you shouldn’t go into art, you won’t make much money’ and try to dissuade them from doing that, but there’s so many things that people can do with art. And even if they don’t end up going into art in the future, it gives them a solid background for what they can do.

In addition to honoring students, King said Tri-State art teachers were honored through the exhibit.

At Saturday’s show, one teacher was chosen to receive an award and free art supplies

The students’ art will be on display from Jan. 28 to Feb. 22.

Quincy Art Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibit is free to view.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.