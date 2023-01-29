Very Cold Start to Work Week

Cold air continues to flow into the Tri-States, marking for a very cold start to the week.

Overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning, temperatures will fall into the single digits to near 10 degrees for most. Combined with the Northerly breeze, wind chills will fall below zero for many, especially across the Northern counties. A few flurries or snow showers will also be possible overnight, especially across Southern counties.

Anyone heading towards the St. Louis region Monday morning will have to use extra caution as there may be icy spots developing around the metro and just South of the Tri-States.

Through the rest of Monday, conditions will stay very cold with wind chills in the single digits and high temperatures in the teens to near 20 degrees. Tuesday stays quite cold as well with a gradual warming trend beginning on Wednesday.

