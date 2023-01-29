Winchester EMS Chili Cook-Off fundraiser returns

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Il. (WGEM) - Scott County residents got to cooking and fundraising to benefit their emergency medical services.

The Winchester EMS Chili Cook-Off took place on Saturday.

12 teams were entered into the competition, and prizes were given to the top winners.

The department’s president, Randy Dolan, said the community has raised thousands with this fundraiser in past years.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time EMS has held the fundraiser for a couple years.

“It’s usually an annual event. We haven’t done it for, I guess this is the 24th year, but we didn’t do it in ‘20 or ‘21,” Dolan said.

Dolan said the money raised will go towards purchasing new equipment for Winchester EMS.

