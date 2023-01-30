17th annual Ice Bowl winners announced

Winners of Women’s Division, from left, Debbie Polkinghorne, third; Angela Rueter, second; and...
Winners of Women’s Division, from left, Debbie Polkinghorne, third; Angela Rueter, second; and Virginia Polkinghorne, first(Hannibal Parks and Rec)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Saturday, disc golfers gathered in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park for the 17th annual Ice Bowl.

The Ice Bowl is held every year to increase local awareness of disc golf by raising money for local charities, with a focus on food insecurity. This tournament was played for the Buddy Pack Program, which allows over 400 Hannibal children to receive a backpack full of free food every Friday.

On Monday, the winners of the tournament was announced.

In the Women’s Division, first place went to Virginia Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon, Mo. Angela Rueter, of Marion, Ill., took home second place, and third place went to Debbie Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon.

For men, there were three separate flights they could compete in.

First place for the A Flight went to Jonathan Sidell, second went to Rodney Schild and CJ Krigbaum took home third place. All three men were from Quincy.

In the B Flight, Brad Fink, of Hannibal, won first place. Daniel Soebbing, of Quincy, took home second and Gary Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon, took third.

Geoffrey Taylor, Columbia, Mo. took home first place for the C Flight. Second place went to John Shoemate of Fort Madison. Zack Burling of Carthage, Ill. won third.

Caption

Related: 17th annual Ice Bowl helps feed Hannibal students

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus D. Hiland
Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Vice Principal Brett Burton said out-of-school suspensions have decreased 67% since...
Macomb Jr. High implementing new behavior management initiative
A Rushville Police officer battling cancer is getting help from his community.
Chili cook-off held to support Rushville police officer
Hannibal Police investigating death of male found in road

Latest News

Winners of A Flight, from left, Jonathan Sidell, first; Rodney Schild, second; and CJ Krigbaum,...
17th annual Ice Bowl
Douglass Community Services gets grant for grief training
Douglass Community Services to get grief training
Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault
Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault
Chili cook-off held to support Rushville police officer
Chili cook-off held to support Rushville police officer