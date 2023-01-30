17th annual Ice Bowl winners announced

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Saturday, disc golfers gathered in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park for the 17th annual Ice Bowl.

The Ice Bowl is held every year to increase local awareness of disc golf by raising money for local charities, with a focus on food insecurity. This tournament was played for the Buddy Pack Program, which allows over 400 Hannibal children to receive a backpack full of free food every Friday.

On Monday, the winners of the tournament was announced.

In the Women’s Division, first place went to Virginia Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon, Mo. Angela Rueter, of Marion, Ill., took home second place, and third place went to Debbie Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon.

For men, there were three separate flights they could compete in.

First place for the A Flight went to Jonathan Sidell, second went to Rodney Schild and CJ Krigbaum took home third place. All three men were from Quincy.

In the B Flight, Brad Fink, of Hannibal, won first place. Daniel Soebbing, of Quincy, took home second and Gary Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon, took third.

Geoffrey Taylor, Columbia, Mo. took home first place for the C Flight. Second place went to John Shoemate of Fort Madison. Zack Burling of Carthage, Ill. won third.

