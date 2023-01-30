Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 29th, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Tony Freiden

Jamie Schroder

Dale Kill

Holly Veach

Bert Janssen

Kathy Palmer

Amy Sheurman

Diana Allen

Steve Arnold

Heildi Stark

Grace Baker

Davey Voss

Mike Voorhis

Leroy “Hap” Vortman

Cheryl Vogel

Jim Etter

Mary Schreck

Stu Brunner

Brian Cockerill

ANNIVERSARIES

Lynn & Evelyn Garrett

Lonnie & Shirley Carter

Dale & Terry Lacey

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 30th, 2023

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
