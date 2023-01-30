Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 29th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Tony Freiden
Jamie Schroder
Dale Kill
Holly Veach
Bert Janssen
Kathy Palmer
Amy Sheurman
Diana Allen
Steve Arnold
Heildi Stark
Grace Baker
Davey Voss
Mike Voorhis
Leroy “Hap” Vortman
Cheryl Vogel
Jim Etter
Mary Schreck
Stu Brunner
Brian Cockerill
ANNIVERSARIES
Lynn & Evelyn Garrett
Lonnie & Shirley Carter
Dale & Terry Lacey
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.