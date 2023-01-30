Chili cook-off held to support Rushville police officer

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Rushville police officer battling cancer is getting help from his community. The Lipsticked Pig in Rushville hosted a chili cook-off to raise money for him and his family.

29-year-old Rushville K-9 officer Nathan Rauch was diagnosed with Leukemia late last year.

“It’s went from six months, to a year or two of treatments, to we don’t know,” Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said.

Wright knew immediately they were going to need the communities help.

“Anything we can do we’re gonna do, it takes a village,” Wright said.

In an effort to help the family, community members gathered for a chili cook-off fundraiser. Nathan Rauch’s oldest sister, Heidi Rauch, said it’s still hard to believe it’s real, but it helps seeing people rallying behind him.

“As his sister I am grateful, but also humbled by how much people have helped out cause it isn’t just the medical bills, it is gas getting back and forth or food while you’re on the road or hotels while Jacey is down there,” Heidi Rauch said.

More than 200 people showed up to support her brother.

“It still makes me teary eyed to think about the people that care about him and how they’ve gone out of their way to do things for him.,” Heidi Rauch said.

Wright said officers and emergency personnel from all over the Tri-States have flooded into Rushville to give their support as well.

“It’s not about him being an officer, yeah we’re doing this cause he’s one of ours, but he is a friend. He’s a close friend.” Wright said.

Clothing, coozies, stickers and other “Nathan Strong” gear was available for purchase. Organizers said all the money raised from the event will go directly to support the Rauch Family.

The city is continuing to collect cash and check donations at Rushville city hall at 111 East Washington Street.

