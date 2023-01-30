Cold air won’t stick around for long
QUINCY (WGEM) - A chunk of arctic air has made its way down to the Tri-States. It won’t stick around for long. We will see temperatures beginning to climb as we head toward the weekend. But before then temperatures will get down to 6 degrees for a morning low on Tuesday. It is possible we could see temperatures down around 1 to 2 degrees in McDonough County. A little bit of good news is the wind will be light at around 5 to 10 miles an hour. So while wind chills will be down below zero for a brief time on Tuesday morning. Windchill values will not be a concern once we get through mid-day Tuesday. There’s not much going on in the way of precipitation for the next seven days. That could change, but as the forecast stands, we are in a dry pattern with warming temperatures after Tuesday.
How warm? Well, it may be in the mid-40s this weekend and near 50 on Monday.
