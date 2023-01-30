Cold air won’t stick around for long

QUINCY (WGEM) - A chunk of arctic air has made its way down to the Tri-States. It won’t stick around for long. We will see temperatures beginning to climb as we head toward the weekend. But before then temperatures will get down to 6 degrees for a morning low on Tuesday. It is possible we could see temperatures down around 1 to 2 degrees in McDonough County. A little bit of good news is the wind will be light at around 5 to 10 miles an hour. So while wind chills will be down below zero for a brief time on Tuesday morning. Windchill values will not be a concern once we get through mid-day Tuesday. There’s not much going on in the way of precipitation for the next seven days. That could change, but as the forecast stands, we are in a dry pattern with warming temperatures after Tuesday.

Temps will warm back up to above normal. The pink line represent the average temperature for this week. (Brian Inman)

How warm? Well, it may be in the mid-40s this weekend and near 50 on Monday.

