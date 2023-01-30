Four arrested for alleged murder of man in Hannibal

Lyon Street Death
Lyon Street Death(Hannibal Police Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Jan. 25, the Hannibal Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Lyon Street for an unresponsive man who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. On Monday, police announced the arrest of four men who are connected with this death.

Police said on Jan. 28, the 10th Judicial Court of Marion County filed charges on the following subjects:

  • Braden Chestnutt, 19, for assault in the 1st degree and murder in the 2nd degree.
  • Chad Elliot, 20, for assault in the 1st degree, 2nd degree murder and tampering with a victim.
  • Damien McCulley, 25, for assault in the 1st degree, 2nd degree murder and tampering with a victim.
  • Dakota Laster, 23, for assault in the 1st degree and 2nd degree murder.

On Jan. 26, Hannibal police also arrested Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, in connection for 1st degree assault and resisting arrest for a felony.

Police stated the incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lyon Street.

Upon arrival, officers initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The male was then taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

