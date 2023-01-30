Hancock County EMS director prioritizing staffing in new role

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - For most of 2022, Adams County EMS and Hancock County collaborated under an agreement that allowed Adams County to provide administrative oversight and technical support to Hancock County EMS.

When the agreement was scheduled to expire on Nov. 30, Adams County EMS Director John Simon presented an organizational study that revealed two possible options for the future of Hancock County EMS.

One option recommended Hancock County EMS to become a self-sustaining service, which included the creation of an ambulance board and an EMS director.

The second option presented the idea of continuing the agreement between the two counties.

After consideration, Hancock County chose the first option.

Aaron Feagain began his duties as Hancock County EMS Director as soon as 2023 got underway.

Feagain, a long time Tri-State resident, has 22 years of EMS experience under his belt. His background includes first responder careers in Hamilton, Hancock County and Lee County, Iowa.

With nearly a month at the helm of Hancock County EMS, Feagain is prioritizing staffing. When he first took the position, he said there were seven full time medics on-staff.

”The seven individuals I came into, had pretty much kept this service afloat, kept it alive so that we have a viable option,” Feagain said. “Seven people can’t fully run an ambulance service 24/7, especially when we need two trucks in the county at all times.”

That number has since risen to 14 full-time EMT’s and paramedics combined. 4 part-timers fill out the rest of the staff.

While Feagain said they’re on the right track staffing-wise, there’s still more work to be done to attract employees. To do so, he’s implementing a new schedule that he said would make for better work-life balance.

“We’re going to more of an eight days per month schedule, so you’ll work a three 24-hour shifts and a 12-hour shift, and additional 12 and then you’re off for an entire week,” Feagain said.

Currently, employees work 24-hours on shift and then have 48-hours off.

When someone calls in sick or doesn’t show up to work, Feagain said he makes calls in hopes of someone willing to carry a large chunk of overtime. If not, he himself will run the ambulance.

Feagain is also working to increase pay for his staff.

“We’re opening up negotiations with the union here that the EMS providers have, to boost wages. We know that we’re understaffed, underserved and wages is one of the things that doesn’t help us be competitive with surrounding counties,” Feagain added.

Feagain said the ideal number of full-time employees is 16. He said there are currently two more part timers that are in the pipeline to start in the next few weeks.

When and if the EMS service reaches that number of 16, Feagain said he’ll stick with two employees running each station per day.

Despite facing a shortage, he said the calls have been manageable, as it’s uncommon for calls to stack up.

The Hancock County Board’s Health and Miscellaneous committee is currently in the process of putting together an advisory board, or subcommittee, that would be made of five individuals.

Hancock County EMS is averaging 2.8 calls per day and is projected to respond to upwards of 1,300 calls in 2023. They have stations based in Carthage and Hamilton.

They do not respond to calls in Dallas City, Nauvoo or La Harpe, as Feagain said they have departed from Hancock County EMS and have their own service.

If interested in pursuing employment at Hancock County EMS, email Feagain at aaron.feagain@gmr.net, or call the office at 217-357-0702.

