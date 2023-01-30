Hospital Report: January 30, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Heather Christine Stepp age 35, of Quincy died on January 28, in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Charles Hurley Brown, age 82, of Quincy, IL passed away January 25 at Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO. Davis Funeral Home.

Terry J. Knollhoff, age 69, of Maywood, MO, died January 28 in Hannibal Regional Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Ollie Schoonover, age 12, of Liberty, IL died Jan. 28 in the Pediatric I.C.U. at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Philip “Phil” Shults, age 74, of Quincy, died on January 27 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Sharon L. Holthaus age 86, of Quincy died on Jan. 26 at the Illinois Veterans Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Patsy L. Bergmann, age 83, of Quincy, died January 26 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Sharon L. Tanna, 72, of Quincy, died January 26 at her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Donald “Don” Greene Rodenhizer, 81, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 24 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Edwin M. Ward, 86, of Barry, IL, passed away January 24 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

There are no births to report today.

