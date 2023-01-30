Inmate attempts escape from Adams County Jail

Inmate attempts escape in Adams County Jail
Inmate attempts escape in Adams County Jail(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - An inmate attempted to escape the Adams County Jail Sunday around 9:30 p.m., according to Adams County Sheriff Chief Deputy Pat Frazier.

Frazier said the inmate broke a ceiling panel in a pod and was able to make it to another area in the jail.

Frazier said the inmate was contained within minutes of the incident due to it being visible on the jail’s cameras.

Frazier reported that although they did go on lockdown, there was nowhere for the inmate to go..

